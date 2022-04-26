Incoming cold front to increase chance for showers in Central Florida

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?

Today's forecast high: 90 degrees

Tomorrow’s forecast low: 67 degrees

MAIN WEATHER CONCERNS:

Local weather looks pretty good today. Plenty of sunshine and highs in the 80s to around 90 for some inland locations. There could be a few isolated showers or storms mainly west of Orlando after 3pm today; coverage looks quite low overall at less than 20%.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT DISNEY WORLD, UNIVERSAL, AND SEAWORLD?

If you have plans to go to the theme parks today, heat and a little extra humidity will rule the day. Temperatures will be near 90 degrees. The UV Index is high, so keep your sunscreen handy.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BEACHES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA?

Residents and visitors can expect a great beach day. Highs in the 80s with plenty of sunshine.

The rip current risk remains moderate for the Atlantic beaches with the greatest threat window opening up from 8:30 a.m.- 2:30 p.m. due to tidal effects The

surf will be 2-4 feet in a mix of swell. Winds will trend Easterly at 5-10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD:

A cold front will enter the area tomorrow ( Wednesday) with a few afternoon showers and isolated storms in tow. Rain chances are near 30% primarily for the afternoon hours. Storms shouldn't be all that strong.

The main threats appear to be some possible lightning strikes and areas of heavy rainfall. As the front clears the area Wednesday evening, Northerly air flow takes over, skies dry. Cooler on Thursday with highs in the lower 80s and breezy winds developing.