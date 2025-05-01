Immigration court case status: How to check using ICE portal

In Florida, nearly 800 undocumented immigrants — including convicted murderers and gang members—have been detained as part of "Operation Tidal Wave," a major immigration enforcement effort led by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and multiple law enforcement agencies.

If you or someone you know is involved in removal proceedings, here's how you can check the status of an immigration court case.

Florida immigration: How to check status of case

To check the status of your immigration court case, you can do it in one of two main ways:

Online: You can check your immigration court case status online by visiting the Executive Office for Immigration Review (EOIR) case status website and entering your A-number to see details like your hearing date and court location.

Over the phone: You can also call the EOIR automated hotline at 1-800-898-7180 to get the same information.

Your A-number is required, and it should have eight or nine digits. If your A-Number is eight digits, enter a zero followed by the eight digits.

What resources are available?

The online ICE portal provides access to free legal orientation materials, a law library for legal research, language identification and assistance, and resources for parental interests.

‘Toughest’ immigration laws in the U.S.

The backstory:

Florida officials said they are continuing to work with ICE to enhance President Donald Trump's mass deportation agenda. Under state law, it is a misdemeanor for undocumented immigrants to enter Florida.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a number of bills into law in February that seek to address immigration enforcement in the state – and in step with Trump's efforts to tackle immigration enforcement across the nation. DeSantis said Florida now has the "toughest" state laws on immigration enforcement in the U.S.

The bills – part of a large immigration package and after a brief squabble between DeSantis and state Republicans – eliminate in-state tuition for undocumented immigrants, make it a state crime to enter Florida undocumented and mandate "automatic death penalty" for immigrants convicted of murder, among other provisions.

Opponents said some of these measures would likely be challenged in court.

