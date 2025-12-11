Powerball: Jackpot hits $1 billion ahead of Saturday's drawing

The Brief The Powerball jackpot has reached $1 billion after no big winners in Wednesday night's drawing. According to lottery officials, the grand prize's estimated cash value is $461.3 million. The jackpot has grown since early September after two tickets sold in Texas and Missouri split a $1.787 billion prize.



After no one won the big prize in Wednesday night’s drawing, the Powerball jackpot is now worth an estimated $1 billion.

The winning numbers were 10, 16, 29, 33, and 69 with a Powerball of 22.

The latest jackpot now has an estimated cash value of $461.3 million, according to lottery officials.

Why is the Powerballl jackpot so high?

The jackpot has rolled over since early September after two tickets sold in Missouri and Texas split the $1.787 billion prize.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

The next Powerball drawing is scheduled for Dec. 13 at 10:59 p.m.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Powerball: How to play the game

Powerball tickets cost $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning a Powerball prize are 1 in 24.9, according to lottery officials. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Winners can receive their jackpot prize as a lump sum or as an annuity that's paid in 30 payments over 29 years.

Top 10 Powerball jackpots

1. $2.04 billion - Nov. 7, 2022 - California

2. $1.787 billion - Sept. 6, 2025 – Missouri, Texas

3. $1.765 billion - Oct. 11, 2023 - California

4. $1.586 billion - Jan. 13, 2016 - California, Florida, Tennessee

5. $1.326 billion - April 6, 2024 - Oregon

6. $1.08 billion - July 19, 2023 - California

7. $1 billion – (current jackpot prize)

8. $842.4 million - January 1, 2024 – Michigan

9. $768.4 million - March 27, 2019 - Wisconsin

10. $758.7 million - Aug. 23, 2017 - Massachusetts