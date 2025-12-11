Powerball: Jackpot hits $1 billion ahead of Saturday's drawing
ORLANDO, Fla. - After no one won the big prize in Wednesday night’s drawing, the Powerball jackpot is now worth an estimated $1 billion.
The winning numbers were 10, 16, 29, 33, and 69 with a Powerball of 22.
The latest jackpot now has an estimated cash value of $461.3 million, according to lottery officials.
CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP
Why is the Powerballl jackpot so high?
The jackpot has rolled over since early September after two tickets sold in Missouri and Texas split the $1.787 billion prize.
When is the next Powerball drawing?
The next Powerball drawing is scheduled for Dec. 13 at 10:59 p.m.
Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.
Watch the drawing live.
SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS
Powerball: How to play the game
Powerball tickets cost $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The odds of winning a Powerball prize are 1 in 24.9, according to lottery officials. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.
Winners can receive their jackpot prize as a lump sum or as an annuity that's paid in 30 payments over 29 years.
Top 10 Powerball jackpots
1. $2.04 billion - Nov. 7, 2022 - California
2. $1.787 billion - Sept. 6, 2025 – Missouri, Texas
3. $1.765 billion - Oct. 11, 2023 - California
4. $1.586 billion - Jan. 13, 2016 - California, Florida, Tennessee
5. $1.326 billion - April 6, 2024 - Oregon
6. $1.08 billion - July 19, 2023 - California
7. $1 billion – (current jackpot prize)
8. $842.4 million - January 1, 2024 – Michigan
9. $768.4 million - March 27, 2019 - Wisconsin
10. $758.7 million - Aug. 23, 2017 - Massachusetts
The Source: This story was written with information from the Powerball website and previous FOX 35 reporting.