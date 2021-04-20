'Immersive Van Gogh' exhibit coming to Orlando

article

Tickets are now on sale for the 'Immersive Van Gogh' exhibit which is coming to Orlando this October.

According to the event website, this will be the 'ultimate immersive art experience' featuring 500,000 cubic feet of projections, over 60,000 frames of video and 90,000,000 pixels.

The venue for the digital-projection exhibit has yet to be released, but a publicist for the event said it will be at a "special secret location, which will be announced soon," according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Ticket prices start at $39.00. The exhibit opens on October 7.

For those who are wondering, this show is not related to the "Van Gogh Live" exhibition that is currently on display at the Salvador Dalí Museum in St. Petersburg.

This exhibit projects the most famous work of Vincent van Gogh’s onto walls, fully immersing art lovers into the world of the legendary artist through moving landscapes.

"Once the house lights go down and the 40 projectors in the ceiling start up, you are thrown into darkness, suddenly illuminated by brushstrokes on the screens and the ethereal, jarring score by Luca Longobardi," wrote Tony Bravo, who reviewed the event in San Francisco.

Visitors will "enter" some of Van Gogh's most famous works of art, including "Les tournesols" (Sunflowers, 1887), "La Chambre à coucher" (The Bedroom, 1888), and "La Nuit étoilée" (Starry Night, 1889).

Tickets can be purchased HERE.