Immersive Banksy-inspired art exhibit 'Banksyland' coming to Orlando

An exhibit dedicated to the famously anonymous graffiti artist Banksy is coming to Orlando!

Banksyland is an unauthorized and uncensored up-close look at Banksy's 25-plus year career – which at times has created controversy.

The all-new, immersive art show will feature more than 80 pieces and installations "including original and studio works, salvaged street artworks, and never-before-seen immersive installations in a secret downtown Orlando location," the event website reads.

Ticket holders will reportedly receive the event location information 1-2 weeks before the opening.

The exhibition will be in Orlando on Nov. 11-13.

Bansky, who has never confirmed his full identity, began his career spray-painting buildings in Bristol, England, and has become one of the world’s best-known artists. His mischievous and often satirical images include two policemen kissing, armed riot police with yellow smiley faces and a chimpanzee with a sign bearing the words, "Laugh now, but one day I’ll be in charge."

"Girl With Balloon" was originally stenciled on a wall in east London and has been endlessly reproduced, becoming one of Banksy’s best-known images.