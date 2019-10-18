Immerse 2019 kicks off in downtown Orlando

Immerse 2019 is expected to bring in about 70,000 people, so several streets in downtown Orlando along Orange Avenue from Central Boulevard to Anderson Street will be closed through the weekend.

About 1,000 artists from across Central Florida and the world are bringing the best of performing and interactive arts to the City Beautiful in the event’s eighth year.

“We really want to showcase the art scene in Orlando as well as some really talented traveling acts that will be coming through,” Mason Griffin with the Creative City Project said.

The Creative City Project will include the Blue Man Group, the LA-based dance company known as Diavolo, the popular immersive photo experience called, “The World’s of Corkcicle,” and the British installation artists known as architects of air.

Corkcicle will feature 7,200 square feet of a giant inflatable art maze in front of the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.

“It’s different color fabrics and when the sun shines through it makes these really elaborate colorful patterns on the inside so it’s just a really immersive experience of color, light and sound,” Griffin said.

All of this activity is expected to bring in more than 70,000 people, so street closures may affect your commute.

"People that are conducting business like they normally do need to plan ahead and allow extra time,” Bill Hattaway, the city transportation director said. “If they can work from home this would be a great time to do so just like in the past.”

Immerse 2019 kicks off Friday evening.

If you’re interested in attending, general admission tickets are $10. VIP ticket packages are also available.