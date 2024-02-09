'I'm still here': Palm Bay teen out of ICU after being shot in head during triple murder

A Palm Bay teen who was tragically shot in the head by his uncle is now out of the ICU.

15-year-old Kamauri Curry has been moved from the ICU to the pediatric neural floor of the Orlando Hospital. The teen is making eye contact and going through therapy to move his limbs and was able to give visitors a thumbs up.

Curry was shot in the head while ducking for cover when his uncle, 26-year-old Tashawn Taylor unleashed gunfire on multiple family members. Curry's aunt, grandpa, and grandmother were all shot and killed.

School leaders told FOX 35 that the latest update continues to give them hope because it's showing that Curry is a fighter.

"For me being a combat athlete and loving fight sports - when the referee says let me know you're still in the fight, let me know if you're good - you give a thumbs up, said Jason Laigo of Wade Christian Academy. "So for me, that is him consciously telling the community - I'm still here, I'm still fighting."

The triple murder happened on the night of January 20 when officers found three people dead inside.

Taylor is facing three counts of first-degree premeditated murder along with two counts of attempted first-degree murder.