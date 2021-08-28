Ida intensifies into Category 2 hurricane barreling toward Louisiana

Hurricane Ida has strengthened into a Category 2 storm with winds at 100 mph. The storm is forecast to be a dangerous and ‘life-altering’ Category 4 storm when it potentially makes landfall in Louisiana.

HURRICANE IDA

On Saturday, the National Hurricane Center said Ida continues to intensify over the Gulf of Mexico.

"On the forecast track, the center of Ida will move over the southeastern and central Gulf of Mexico through tonight," the NHC said. "Ida is then expected to make landfall along the coast of Louisiana within the hurricane warning area on Sunday, and then move inland over portions of Louisiana and western Mississippi later on Monday.

Satellite imagery indicates that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 100 mph with higher gusts. Additional rapid strengthening is forecast during the next 24 hours and Ida is expected to be an extremely dangerous major hurricane when it approaches the northern Gulf coast on Sunday.

The NHC says rapid strengthening is forecast during the next 24 to 36 hours and Ida is expected to be an extremely dangerous major hurricane when it approaches the northern Gulf coast on Sunday.

"This will be a life-altering storm for those who aren't prepared," National Weather Service meteorologist Benjamin Schott said during a Friday news conference with Louisiana Gov. John Bell Edwards.

Weakening is expected after Ida makes landfall.

This month marks the 16th anniversary of Katrina's landfall as a Category 3 storm with 125 mph winds. Katrina is blamed for an estimated 1,800 deaths from the central Louisiana coast to around the Mississippi-Alabama state line.

TROPICAL DEPRESSION 10

Tropical Depression 10 formed in the Atlantic overnight and is forecast to become a tropical storm on Sunday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph.

As of Saturday, the system is located several hundred miles east of the Leeward Islands. Some slight strengthening is forecast and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm on Sunday, according to the NHC.

If it does develop into a tropical storm, it would be named Julian.

OTHERS TO WATCH

An area of low pressure located over the central Atlantic has become a little better organized overnight. Forecasters say a tropical depression could still form within the next couple of days.

Meanwhile, a tropical wave is expected to emerge off the coast of west Africa by the middle of next week. It has a 60-percent chance of developing over the next 5 days.

