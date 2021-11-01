ICON Park offers free rides on The Wheel for active, retired military personnel

article

In honor of Veterans Day this month, ICON Park is providing free rides on The Wheel to all active duty and retired military personnel.

The free rides are happening on Nov. 11-14.

Families of veterans and active-duty personnel will receive a 50% discount on their tickets to The Wheel.

"All of us at ICON Park are so grateful for those who have sacrificed so much protect this nation," said Chris Jaskiewicz, ICON Park president and CEO. "We want to show our appreciation for all of those who have served and are still serving today. We also want to honor the families who have given just as much."

The 400-foot observation wheel is located on International Drive near Universal Orlando.

Advertisement

To learn more about ICON Park, visit https://iconparkorlando.com.