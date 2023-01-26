Icon of the Seas: Your guide to pricing, itineraries, activities aboard the world's largest cruise ship

When Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas sets sail for the first time in January 2024 from Miami, Florida, it will take the title of the world's largest cruise ship.

The highly anticipated ship will feature 20 decks and measure 1,198 feet in length – which will dethrone the current world’s largest ship Wonder of the Seas (1,188-feet) – and it will have the capacity to carry up to 7,600 passengers!

With so many people to please, Royal Caribbean promises that the new ship will offer something for every kind of vacationer – from thrill-seekers to chill enthusiasts and everyone in between.

Reservations opened in October 2022, but if you're still not sure about hitting the high seas aboard this groundbreaking ship, here's everything we know so far about pricing, itineraries and onboard activities.

What activities are on board Icon of the Seas?

The ship is home to eight ‘neighborhoods,' each one being a destination in and of itself filled with unique experiences, live entertainment, and delicious food and drink choices. Icon of the Seas will be home to seven pools (one for every day of the week), a 55-foot indoor waterfall, a rocking climbing wall, the largest waterpark at sea and much more.

Some of the experiences to look forward to on Icon of the Seas are detailed below:

Thrill Island – This lost island adventure is home Category 6, the largest waterpark at sea, with six record-breaking slides: Pressure Drop and its 66-degree incline make it the industry’s first open free-fall slide; the 46-foot-tall Frightening Bolt, the tallest drop slide at sea; Storm Surge and Hurricane Hunter, the first family raft slides at sea with four riders per raft; and Storm Chasers, cruising’s first mat-racing duo.

Chill Island – Among the seven pools on board, four are in this three-deck slice of paradise. There’s a pool for every mood, each with prime ocean views: the vibrant Swim & Tonic, the line’s first swim-up bar at sea; Royal Bay Pool, the largest pool at sea; Cloud 17, an adults-only retreat; and the serene, infinity-edge Cove Pool. Plus, The Lime & Coconut returns with four locations, including Royal Caribbean’s first frozen cocktail bar.

Surfside – This family-friendly oasis is where grownups can chill at the Water’s Edge pool, as they keep an eye on the kids at Splashaway Bay and Baby Bay.

The Hideaway – This neighborhood 135 feet above the ocean and combines good vibes of beach club scenes around the world and breathtaking ocean views. The first suspended infinity pool at sea is at the center of it all.

AquaDome – In a tranquil oasis by day, guests can take in wraparound ocean views and an awe-inspiring waterfall as they enjoy a bite or drink. By night, it becomes a vibrant place great for a night out, complete with restaurants, bars and the cruise line’s marquee aqua shows at the next-level AquaTheater.

Image 1 of 11 ▼ A first look inside Royal Caribbean's new cruise ship, Icon of the Seas, which will boast seven pools, nine whirlpools, a huge water park with six slides, including a free-fall slide, and 40 bars, restaurants and other nightlife options. Photos via Royal Caribbean/handouts.

After a busy day on deck, families can retreat to their rooms that have been designed with everyone in mind. For families of three, four, five and more, there are comfortable accommodations to consider like the Family Infinite Balcony and Surfside Family Suite, as well as the three-story Ultimate Family Townhouse, complete with its own white picket fence and mailbox.

Itinerary for Icon of the Seas

When Icon of the Seas sails from the Port of Miami, travelers can choose from four different routings to the Eastern or Western Caribbean for their seven-night adventure.

The following itineraries are available:

Eastern Caribbean & Perfect Day:

Miami, Florida - Philipsburg, St. Maarten - Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas - Perfect Day at CocoCay, Bahamas - Miami, Florida

Eastern Caribbean & Perfect Day:

Miami, Florida - Basseterre, St. Kitts & Nevis - Charlotte Amalie, St Thomas - Perfect Day at CocoCay, Bahamas - Miami, Florida

Western Caribbean & Perfect Day:

Miami, Florida - Roatan, Honduras - Puerto Costa Maya, Mexico - Cozumel, Mexico - Perfect Day at CocoCay, Bahamas - Miami, Florida

Western Caribbean & Perfect Day:

Miami, Florida - Puerto Costa Maya, Mexico - Cozumel, Mexico - Perfect day at CocoCay, Bahamas - Miami, Florida

How much does a trip on Icon of the Seas cost?

As of Jan. 26, 2023, the cheapest rate shown was $1,007 per person for a seven-night sailing to the Eastern Caribbean with an interior room on Oct. 19, 2024. The price goes up for more premium rooms, with the highest being the suite for $2,879 per person.

The sailing with the highest rate was the Western Caribbean trip on Feb. 17, 2024, with the cheapest room priced at $1,581 per person and the suite for $3,443 per person.

Prices vary depending on the date of sailing.

Keep in mind, these fares are not all-inclusive. While many activities, meals in the main dining room and some drinks are included in the price, other amenities – including specialty dining, spa treatments, and alcoholic beverages – will cost you extra.

So if you're ready to start planning your iconic getaway, Royal Caribbean says this first-of-its-kind adventure will take your family vacation to the next level.

"With each new ship, we raise the bar in the travel industry while enhancing what our guests know and love," said Jason Liberty, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group. "From the moment they step on board, every experience is specifically designed to give them the best vacation anywhere on land and at sea. With Icon of the Seas, we’ve taken this to a new level and made the ultimate family vacation."