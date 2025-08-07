The Brief SpaceX is set to launch the KF-02 mission Thursday morning from Cape Canaveral, using a Falcon 9 rocket to deliver Amazon’s Kuiper satellites into low-Earth orbit. The launch window opens at 10:01 a.m. ET, with a backup opportunity on Friday. After liftoff, the rocket’s first stage will attempt a landing on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.



SpaceX is gearing up for the KF-02 mission launch of Amazon Kuiper satellites into space from Florida on Thursday morning.

When is the rocket launch?

What we know:

A Falcon 9 rocket is set to blast off from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, carrying out the KF-02 mission.

The 27-minute launch window will open on Aug. 7 at 10:01 a.m.ET. An additional launch window is set for Aug. 8 with a 25-minute window that opens at 9:40 a.m. ET.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

After stage separation, the Falcon 9 will land on A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

What is the KF-02 mission?

The backstory:

The Kuiper Falcon 2 (KF-02) is Amazon's low-Earth orbit satellite broadband network. The goal is to provide fast, reliable internet to customers around the world.

By the numbers:

This launch will mark the first flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission.

How to watch and stream the rocket launch live

FOX 35 News will stream the launch live in the video player at the top of this page. You can also stream the launch on FOX Local .

Many launches are also visible from various locations in Florida, especially along the coast, including public viewing areas near Cape Canaveral or Kennedy Space Center, depending on the mission.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS