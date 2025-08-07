SpaceX KF-02 mission rocket launch today from Cape Canaveral, Florida: How to watch
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX is gearing up for the KF-02 mission launch of Amazon Kuiper satellites into space from Florida on Thursday morning.
When is the rocket launch?
A Falcon 9 rocket is set to blast off from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, carrying out the KF-02 mission.
The 27-minute launch window will open on Aug. 7 at 10:01 a.m.ET. An additional launch window is set for Aug. 8 with a 25-minute window that opens at 9:40 a.m. ET.
After stage separation, the Falcon 9 will land on A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.
What is the KF-02 mission?
The Kuiper Falcon 2 (KF-02) is Amazon's low-Earth orbit satellite broadband network. The goal is to provide fast, reliable internet to customers around the world.
This launch will mark the first flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission.
How to watch and stream the rocket launch live
FOX 35 News will stream the launch live in the video player at the top of this page. You can also stream the launch on FOX Local.
Many launches are also visible from various locations in Florida, especially along the coast, including public viewing areas near Cape Canaveral or Kennedy Space Center, depending on the mission.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared on SpaceX's website on August 7, 2025.