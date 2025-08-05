Florida man claims winning '$1,000,000 a Year for Life' lottery ticket
PENSACOLA, Fla. - A routine trip to the grocery store turned life-changing for a Florida man after he purchased a winning million-dollar lottery scratch-off ticket.
What we know:
Fadil Begic, 49, of Gulf Breeze, claimed a $1 million prize from the Florida Lottery’s $1,000,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE SPECTACULAR scratch-off game on Monday.
CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP
Begic made the winning trip to Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee, choosing to take his prize as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000.
(Credit: Florida Lottery)
Officials said he purchased the winning ticket at a Publix store located at 1430 Tiger Park Lane in Gulf Breeze.
As of Tuesday afternoon, 47 $1 million prizes remain for that particular game, which has overall odds of 1 in 4.50.
However, lottery records show there are no remaining top prizes of $1,000,000 a Year for Life.
How to claim Florida Lottery prize money
Dig deeper:
You can claim your earnings in-person or by mail depending on the prize amount.
In person:
- Prizes up to $599 can be claimed at any authorized Florida Lottery retailer or Florida Lottery District Office.
- Prizes between $600 and $1,000,000 can be claimed in-person at any Florida Lottery District Office (via walk-in or appointment) for games without an annual payment option.
- Prizes over $1,000,000 and prizes with annual payments must be claimed at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee, except for Mega Millions and Powerball prizes between $600 - $1,000,000.
By mail:
Lottery officials say you can choose to claim your winnings by mail as long as the prize is $250,000 or less.
The Florida Lottery accepts winning tickets at the following address: 250 Marriott Drive Tallahassee, Florida, 32399.
SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Florida Lottery on August 4, 2025.