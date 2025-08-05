Florida man claims winning '$1,000,000 a Year for Life' lottery ticket

The Brief Fadil Begic, 49, of Gulf Breeze won $1 million from a Florida Lottery scratch-off and chose a $640,000 lump-sum payout. He bought the ticket at a Publix in Gulf Breeze. Forty-seven million-dollar prizes remain for the game.



A routine trip to the grocery store turned life-changing for a Florida man after he purchased a winning million-dollar lottery scratch-off ticket.

What we know:

Fadil Begic, 49, of Gulf Breeze, claimed a $1 million prize from the Florida Lottery’s $1,000,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE SPECTACULAR scratch-off game on Monday.

Begic made the winning trip to Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee, choosing to take his prize as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000.

(Credit: Florida Lottery)

Officials said he purchased the winning ticket at a Publix store located at 1430 Tiger Park Lane in Gulf Breeze.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 47 $1 million prizes remain for that particular game, which has overall odds of 1 in 4.50.

However, lottery records show there are no remaining top prizes of $1,000,000 a Year for Life.

How to claim Florida Lottery prize money

Dig deeper:

You can claim your earnings in-person or by mail depending on the prize amount.

In person:

Prizes up to $599 can be claimed at any authorized Florida Lottery retailer or Florida Lottery District Office.

Prizes between $600 and $1,000,000 can be claimed in-person at any Florida Lottery District Office (via walk-in or appointment) for games without an annual payment option.

Prizes over $1,000,000 and prizes with annual payments must be claimed at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee, except for Mega Millions and Powerball prizes between $600 - $1,000,000.

By mail:

Lottery officials say you can choose to claim your winnings by mail as long as the prize is $250,000 or less.

The Florida Lottery accepts winning tickets at the following address: 250 Marriott Drive Tallahassee, Florida, 32399.

