Orlando felon charged after armed carjacking and gunfire incident

The Brief A convicted felon was arrested after an armed carjacking and attempted shooting late July 31 in Orlando. Police say 29-year-old Christopher De Jesus Baez took the victim’s gun, fired two rounds, and fled in the stolen vehicle. He was later found at a nearby apartment complex and charged with multiple felonies, including attempted second-degree murder.



A convicted felon was arrested after an armed carjacking and attempted murder near Lake Margaret Drive and Dixie Belle Drive on the night of July 31, according to Orlando police.

What we know:

Officers responded to the scene just before midnight after the suspect, later identified as 29-year-old Christopher De Jesus Baez, allegedly took the victim’s firearm and forced him out of the car at gunpoint.

Police said Baez fired one shot inside the vehicle and another directly at the victim before fleeing. The victim was not injured.

Following an investigation, officers tracked the stolen vehicle to an apartment complex near Semoran Boulevard and Old Cheney Highway, where they located and arrested Baez.

Baez faces multiple felony charges, including:

Attempted second-degree murder

Armed carjacking

Aggravated assault with a firearm

Grand theft of a firearm

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony