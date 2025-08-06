Florida nurse impersonator arrested after treating over 4,400 patients, deputies say

The Brief A Florida woman was arrested for allegedly impersonating a registered nurse and providing medical care to over 4,400 patients at a Flagler County hospital without a valid license. Hospital staff discovered she held an expired CNA license while reviewing her credentials for a promotion, prompting an internal investigation and her termination. Authorities later determined she worked as an unlicensed nurse for seven months, leading to her arrest on multiple counts of practicing without fraudulent use of personal identification.



A Florida woman was arrested Tuesday for allegedly impersonating a registered nurse and providing medical care to more than 4,400 patients at a Flagler County hospital without a valid license, deputies said.

An investigation began after a hospital employee, reviewing her credentials for a potential promotion, discovered that the woman had an expired Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) license, authorities reported.

What we know:

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said it launched an investigation into 29-year-old Autumn Bardisa after hospital administrators fired her for allegedly using another person’s license number and submitting false documents to gain employment as an advanced nurse technician at AdventHealth Palm Coast Parkway.

Bardisa was initially hired in July 2023 as an advanced nurse technician under the supervision of a registered nurse. She claimed to be an "education first" registered nurse, meaning she had completed the required schooling but had not yet passed the national licensing exam.

During the hiring process, Bardisa allegedly told the hospital she had passed the exam and provided a license number matching another nurse with the same first name. She explained the different last name by claiming she had recently married, but she never provided a marriage license to verify her identity, according to officials.

In January 2025, while being considered for a promotion for a charge nurse, a colleague discovered Bardisa had an expired CNA license, prompting an internal investigation that confirmed she had never verified her identity.

She was terminated that month, and the hospital contacted law enforcement to conduct a criminal investigation.

The Florida Department of Health and U.S. Health and Human Services investigators reviewed documents and spoke with AdventHealth employees and the nurse whose identity Bardisa is accused of stealing.

They learned that Bardisa shared a first name with the other nurse, who was employed by AdventHealth, but at a different hospital, and had attended school with her. The two did not personally know each other.

Investigators later determined that Bardisa had provided medical care to 4,486 patients from June 2024 through January 2025 while unlicensed.

On Tuesday, an arrest warrant was issued for Bardisa on seven counts of practicing a healthcare profession without a license and seven counts of fraudulent use of personal identification – corresponding to the seven months she allegedly posed as a nurse. She was arrested at her Palm Coast home and is being held in the Flagler County jail on a $70,000 bond.

‘This woman potentially put thousands of lives at risk’

What they're saying:

"This is one of the most disturbing cases of medical fraud we’ve ever investigated," Sheriff Rick Staly said in a statement. "This woman potentially put thousands of lives at risk by pretending to be someone she was not and violating the trust of patients, their families, AdventHealth and an entire medical community."

"Thanks to great investigative work between our detectives and State Attorney R.J. Larizza’s Office and AdventHealth, along with our state and federal partners, she’ll now be held accountable for her reckless and dangerous actions."

What you can do:

Anyone who believes that they may have been a potential victim of Bardisa is asked to contact the sheriff's office by email at fakenursecase@flaglersheriff.com for more information.

