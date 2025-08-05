Atlantic disturbance off Florida coast sees development odds rise as Tropical Storm Dexter weakens: NHC

The Brief A disturbance off Florida’s coast has a 40% chance of development and could bring increased rain to the state later this week. Tropical Storm Dexter is weakening off the East Coast but may regain strength as it moves away from land. Another tropical wave in the central Atlantic has a 50% chance of forming over the next week.



Tropical Storm Dexter is losing steam after forming off the East Coast Sunday night, but forecasters warn it could regain strength as it tracks farther out to sea.

Meanwhile, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) continues to closely monitor two other disturbances, including one located off Florida's coast, where chances of development have increased.

Here are the latest updates on the tropical forecast.

NHC tracking disturbance off Florida's coast

A broad area of low pressure is forecast to develop in a day or two several hundred miles off the coast of Florida and the southeastern U.S.

Some gradual development of this system is possible during the middle or latter part of the week as the system moves slowly to the west or northwest. The chance of formation over the next seven days is now 40%, up from 30% previously.

Will the disturbance impact Florida?

FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Brooks Garner said the disturbance is expected to increase rain chances in Florida.

"Watching for tropical low pressure to form later this week along a stationary front draped across Florida and into the Atlantic. "Its track – yet to be determined – but some models take it across Florida as a weak system, increasing our rain chances," Brooks said.

Meanwhile, in the central tropical Atlantic, the environment should be favorable for slow development of a tropical wave over the next few days, and a tropical depression could form later this week or over the weekend as the system moves west-northwest.

It has a 50% chance of formation over the next seven days.

Where is Tropical Storm Dexter?

As of Tuesday morning, Dexter was located about 345 miles north of Bermuda and is forecast to remain over open waters as it continues to move away from the U.S. east coast.

What is the forecast for Tropical Storm Dexter?

What we know:

Dexter's maximum sustained winds have decreased to 40 mph with higher gusts. It has a minimum central pressure of 1005 mb.

The storm is currently moving northeast at 12 mph. The NHC expects the storm to gradually turn toward the east-northeast during the next few days.

Forecasters expect little change in Dexter’s strength over the next day or so, but some re-strengthening is likely in a couple of days as it transitions into an extratropical cyclone.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend up to 115 miles from the center.

Are there any watches or warnings in place?

No coastal watches or warnings are currently in effect.