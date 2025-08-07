When does school start in Central Florida? Here's a list of first days for area schools

The Brief Students across Central Florida are returning to school next week, with most districts starting classes on August 11, 2025. To help families prepare, FOX 35 News has compiled a list of school start dates and supply lists for local districts. Meanwhile, Florida’s new permanent Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday, running through all of August, offers tax-free savings on supplies, clothing, and tech essentials.



The countdown is on: students across Central Florida are gearing up to head back to class as summer break comes to a close.

For most students in Orlando and the surrounding areas, the 2025–26 school year kicks off next week, bringing an end to late mornings and beach days as classrooms and backpacks take center stage once again.

To help families get prepared, FOX 35 News has put together a helpful list of start dates for local school districts.

When does school start in Brevard County?

The first day of school for Brevard Public Schools students is August 11. However, kindergarten students will begin on August 14, according to the district’s official calendar.

When does school start in Flagler County?

School starts August 11 for Flagler County students.

When does school start in Lake County?

The first day of classes for Lake County Schools students is August 11.

When does school start in Marion County?

August 11 marks the first day of school for Marion County Public Schools students.

When does school start in Orange County?

Orange County Public Schools students will return to class for the new school year on August 11.

When does school start in Osceola County?

Osceola County students will kick off the school year on August 11.

When does school start in Sumter County?

August 13 marks the first day of class for Sumter County School District students.

When does school start in Seminole County?

The first day of school for Seminole County Public Schools students is August 11.

When does school start in Volusia County?

Volusia County Schools students return to class on August 11.

2025-26 School Supply Lists for Central Florida schools

Select your student’s school district below to view their back-to-school supply list. If your county isn’t listed, be sure to check your child’s school website or contact the school directly for details.

Note: Walmart also offers a "Find Your School Supply List" search tool on its website.

Florida’s Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday is now permanent

What we know:

Florida’s new month-long Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday kicked off on August 1, giving families statewide 31 days to save on school essentials like supplies, clothing, and tech.

Signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis earlier this summer, the new law replaces the previous short-term tax holidays with a permanent, annual tax break every August

Eligible tax-free items include:

Clothing and footwear priced at $100 or less

School supplies at $50 or less

Personal computers and accessories up to $1,500 when purchased for non-commercial use

Dig deeper:

The Florida Department of Revenue created a webpage providing more information.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS