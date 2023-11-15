'I want her to live on': Florida father remembers daughter killed in hit-and-run crash

The family of a 5-year-old girl killed in a hit-and-run crash in Orlando last weekend gathered on Wednesday night to remember and honor the child.

People banded together to make a memorial for Aiyanna McCoy. Pink and white balloons now mark the spot where she died in the crash.

Aiyanna's father, Billy McCoy, said he's left with a hole in his heart.

"She just always had a smile and joy on her face that can light up the room," McCoy said.

The crash happened Saturday night along the Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando. Orlando police said the driver of the other car involved left the scene. Police are still searching for the driver.

McCoy said his daughter was traveling with her family in an Uber vehicle. He said he was with her that day.

"Her last days were spent with me," McCoy said. "I picked her up. I dropped her off. We spent the whole day together. We had fun, and she was so happy that day. So happy."

Isaac East, the McCoy family's attorney, called for justice Wednesday.

"Accidents happen, but to flee the scene, there’s no justification for that," East said. "We lost a young, precious life, so just do the right thing. You’re going to be caught, so just come forward."

Heads bowed in prayer for Aiyanna. Her father remembered his daughter for her love of school and her gymnastics skills.

"I don’t want her name to go in vain," McCoy said. "I want her to live on. I want the people that [did] it to understand that this was a precious little girl. She was God-given. And what she experienced, will never refill the hole in my heart."

A local funeral home is covering family expenses as they say goodbye to Aiyanna.

The Orlando Police Department didn’t have an update on the investigation to share when FOX 35 News reached out Wednesday afternoon.

Crimeline is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest. Call 800-4263-TIPS (8477).