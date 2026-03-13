Hamburger Mary's plans new location in Kissimmee

The Brief Hamburger Mary's has announced it has found a new home in Kissimmee. In an update on social media, the restaurant owners said they planned to move into Old Town in Kissimmee. Hamburger Mary's closed its downtown Orlando location in 2024 after 16 years in operation.





Nearly two years after closing its downtown Orlando location, Hamburger Mary's has found a new Central Florida home.

The restaurant, known for its drag shows and brunch, announced Thursday that it's opening a location at Old Town in Kissimmee.

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In a social media post, Hamburger Mary's owners John Paonessa and Mike Rogier said they are moving into the former Shoney's restaurant location at the front of the complex.

"We are so excited, but we have work to do before we get open, to turn a Shoney's into a colorful and vibrant new Hamburger Mary's location that we know you will love," the post read.

No opening timeline has been announced.

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What is Hamburger Mary's

Hamburger Mary's closed its popular downtown Orlando location in June 2024 after 16 years over lack of foot traffic.

A few weeks later, the restaurant teased it was eyeing a location in Kissimmee, but didn't share any more details.

"We will continue to provide updates and we can't wait to see your smiling faces walking through the door," the owners said in a post Thursday.

The restaurant, known for its drag shows and brunch, found itself caught in a political battle when it sued Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over the "Protection of Children," law, which prohibited children from attending certain live performances.