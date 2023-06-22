'I am butt naked!': Nude Florida man takes deputies on high-speed chase after hitting several cars

A man who was nearly naked was arrested after he took deputies on a high-speed chase following a hit-and-run crash in Flagler County, deputies said.

A Florida Fish and Wildlife officer was traveling in the area of State Road 100 East and Old Kings Road South when he witnessed a light blue SUV drive through the intersection, striking multiple vehicles.

The officer activated his emergency lights attempting to pull the driver of the SUV over. Deputies said the driver fled from the intersection at a high rate of speed driving onto the running track of Old Kings Elementary School.

The driver then entered the Flagler County Landfill before traveling into the wooded area between the landfill and I-95.

Deputies said they were able to locate the car which appeared to be stuck against a concrete barrier. They gave the driver and passenger several commands to exit the car, but they both reportedly refused.

At one point, the driver can be heard over body cam footage saying to deputies, "I am butt naked."

The driver, 22-year-old Stephen Peterson of Port Orange, was removed and can be seen wearing socks and a small covering around his waist. The woman passenger, 20-year-old Victoria Averill, was also forcibly removed from the car.

Peterson was arrested for Fleeing and Eluding, Leaving the Scene of a Crash with Damage to Vehicle or Property, Resisting an Officer without Violence, Trespassing on School Grounds, Possession of Marijuana Under 20 Grams, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia/Equipment.

Averill was arrested for Trespassing on School Grounds, Possession of Marijuana Under 20 Grams, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia/Equipment.