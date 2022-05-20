'I ain't going nowhere': Fire destroys iconic Orlando ice cream shop, owner vows to rebuild

A fire broke out at a well-known Orlando ice cream shop on Friday, leaving heavy damage throughout the building.

Several firefighters responded to Goff's Drive-In on S. Orange Blossom Trail near Church St. just after 6 a.m. on Friday. The shop is located less than a block from the Orlando Police station.

SKYFOX flew over the scene where firefighters were gathered outside the shop after putting out the blaze.

Owner Todd Peacock told FOX 35 News that just after 6 a.m., motion detectors went off and alerted him that there was a problem. Video taken by arson investigators shows the shop badly damaged, so after 74 years, he will rebuild it.

He got emotional speaking about how much the community has supported them over the years and during the rough times.

"People can try to knock it down, but I ain't going nowhere."

This is the second fire call to Goff's this month. On May 4, Goff's posted on Facebook that someone had planted "what appears to have been an explosive" at the back of the shop. A photo shows parts of the building blown out.

"If anyone can identify this person and he is held accountable, there is a reward. We are open for business and this guy isn’t going to shut us down. We have no idea the reason behind his actions but would love to know," Goff's wrote on Facebook. Peacock told FOX 35 News on Friday that the incident is still under investigation.

Goff's has been a mainstay in Central Florida since 1948.