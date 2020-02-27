I-4 Ultimate Project construction worker injured after falling off overpass, fire officials say

article

An I-4 Ultimate Project construction worker was injured after falling off an overpass, fire officials said.

The Orlando Fire Department said that its rescue team responded to the east-west overpass near Lake Ivanhoe on Thursday.

They said that a construction worker there, who is part of the I-4 Ultimate Project, slipped and fell. He was said to be about 20-feet over the water when his safety harness caught at about six-feet down.

A wooden barge was released on the water to where he was lowered, the department said. He was then taken to shore and transported to the Orlando Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.