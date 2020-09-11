I-4 Ultimate opens new eastbound SR 408 ramp to Orange Ave.

article

The Florida Department of Transportation’s (FDOT) I-4 Ultimate project is reopening the eastbound State Road (S.R.) 408 exit to Orange Avenue (Exit 10B, formerly identified as Exit 10C) in its final configuration as soon as 5 a.m. Saturday, September 12.

There will be no toll to use this exit. Access to the newly constructed ramp, which closed for approximately six months, is located about a half-mile sooner than its previous location and is not accessible to traffic entering eastbound S.R. 408 from Interstate 4 (I-4).

Reconfiguration of the interchange placed the I-4 ramps beyond the exit point to the Orange Avenue ramp.

Eastbound I-4 drivers can access Orange Avenue via South Street (Exit 83). Westbound I-4 motorists can access Orange Avenue from the Anderson Street ramp (Exit 83).

The temporary non-signalized U-turn on Mills Avenue (Exit 11B) will remain for at least five days to allow for driver adjustment to the new traffic patterns. Mills Avenue will then be restored to its previous alignment, and the toll at this exit, which was temporarily suspended during the construction of the new Orange Avenue ramp, will resume as early as Thursday, September 17.

Additionally, Carter Street between Rio Grande Avenue and Orange Blossom Trail will be restored to its previous one-way alignment as soon as Saturday, September 12.

Eastbound S.R. 408 and multiple interchange ramps will close to open the new ramp the night of Friday, September 11, into the morning of September 12.