I-4 interchange at Daryl Carter Parkway to boost connectivity, ease congestion in tourism corridor

The Brief A diverging diamond interchange at I-4 and Daryl Carter Parkway opened Friday in Orlando. New ramps, which open on Saturday, aim to ease traffic and improve safety in the growing tourism corridor. The project is part of a regional effort to expand the I-4 Express lanes and boost connectivity.



The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), joined by Orange County officials and regional partners, celebrated the opening of a diverging diamond interchange (DDI) at Interstate 4 and Daryl Carter Parkway on Friday, marking a milestone in efforts to improve traffic flow, safety and access in one of the state's busiest travel corridors.

‘New options to travel’

What we know:

FDOT, in partnership with Orange County and MetroPlan Orlando, has officially opened a new diverging diamond interchange at I-4 and Daryl Carter Parkway. The interchange, designated Exit 70, includes three new ramps providing direct access between I-4 and the parkway. The ramps are scheduled to open to traffic early Saturday morning, July 19.

The diverging diamond interchange design briefly shifts traffic to the opposite side of the road to eliminate left turns across oncoming traffic, improving safety and traffic flow.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Additional pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure was also added, including bike lanes, protected sidewalks, and marked crosswalks.

Timeline:

The Daryl Carter Parkway overpass was converted to a diverging diamond traffic pattern earlier in the spring. Friday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the official opening of the interchange. While two I-4 exit ramps and one eastbound on-ramp are ready, construction of a westbound I-4 on-ramp is planned for the future.

The backstory:

The interchange is part of a long-term vision to alleviate congestion in Central Florida’s fast-growing tourism and residential corridors. With over a quarter-million vehicles traveling through nearby I-4 interchanges daily and Orange County seeing a population increase of more than 100,000 in the past five years, officials say the improvements are essential.

Who Is Daryl Carter?

Dig deeper:

Daryl Carter Parkway is named for Daryl M. Carter, a longtime Central Florida land investor and developer. Carter is president of Maury L. Carter & Associates, Inc., a land investment and brokerage firm founded by his father, Maury Lee Carter, who passed away in 2022.

More than two decades ago, the company purchased 200 acres of undeveloped land near I-4, later designated for large-scale development including hotels, timeshares, residential areas, and over a million square feet of retail space.

Construction on a connecting road began just over a decade ago, creating a route between International Drive and Palm Parkway, including a new bridge over I-4 — Orlando’s first such bridge project since the Conroy Road Interchange opened in 2003.

Previously known as Fenton Street and Wildwood Avenue on either side of I-4, the road and bridge were ultimately renamed in honor of Carter’s contributions to the area’s growth and infrastructure.

What they're saying:

The project is one of three major efforts designed to extend the I-4 Express lanes westward by 10 miles and connect to the broader "Moving I-4 Forward" initiative in Osceola County.

"With more than a quarter million vehicles a day traveling through nearby interchanges on I-4, these improvements are not only wanted, they’re needed," said FDOT District Five Secretary John E. Tyler. "Our goals are to relieve congestion in this rapidly growing area, enhance safety, and give local residents and visitors new options to travel through Central Florida."

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

"Given this level of growth, transportation remains a top priority for my administration," added Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings. "The Daryl Carter Parkway area, in particular, has experienced tremendous growth."

"A project of this size and significance cannot happen without the leadership of DOT, state legislators, and Governor DeSantis," said Bob Dallari, chair of MetroPlan Orlando. "Working together as a region is what makes these achievements possible."