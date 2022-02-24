I-4 Express lanes to be free of charge for first 5 days

The highly anticipated I-4 Express lanes open on Saturday and officials say they will be free of charge for the first 5 days.

The Florida Department of Transportation says this will give motorists time to adjust and learn the new roadway. The lanes will be free through Wednesday, March 2.

"There will be no charge to access the managed lanes during the first few days of operations, allowing drivers an opportunity to take free trips and determine if I-4 Express makes sense for their commute or travel plans," FDOT announced on Thursday. "This offer will allow motorists a first-hand look to learn potential routes, identify key signage, and not worry about making mistakes navigating the new roadway."

Additional traffic is expected in the lanes during these 5 free days.

"Please remember to drive safe and be patient as drivers navigate these changes. Like any new change, it is expected to take some time for traffic to normalize and the managed lanes to operate as intended."

The new lanes open at 10 a.m. this Saturday, Feb. 26.

FDOT says the charges after the free days are as followed:

"Starting Thursday, March 3, an introductory rate will be set at 50 cents per tolling segment. Traveling the entire length of I-4 Express will cost $3.50 eastbound and $3.00 westbound during the introductory period.

Following the introductory rate, toll pricing will be adjusted based on traffic volumes in I-4 Express to manage congestion. Pricing will not be a fixed rate and will vary based on the number of vehicles using I-4 Express."

The toll rate will be displayed on overhead electronic signs in advance of each entrance. Drivers must have a SunPass or other Florida-accepted transponders. Cash or TOLL-BY-PLATE options will not be available.

The lanes will run just west of Kirkman Road in Orange County to just east of S.R. 434 in Seminole County.

