FHP to monitor I-4 Express lanes for speeding, safety violations

If you’ve used Google Maps on Interstate 4 in the last few days, you may have noticed it’s already directing drivers to stay on I-4 when you pass entrances for the I-4 Express lanes.

Now, those Express lanes are set to open Saturday at 10 a.m. Until then, Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) crews will be working on finishing touches like striping.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is gearing up too, to watch for speeding.

"We know that they’re going to go faster. We know that there’s a mentality of some of our drivers out there that think that this is going to be used as go as fast as you can, and we want to remind those drivers that the speed limit is the same," said FHP Lt. Kim Montes.

Lt. Montes says they will also look out for people backing up near the I-4 Express lane entrances.

"People get on a toll road, and they panic. And then instead of just going forward and dealing with it then, they want to back up, and we want to tell people that is absolutely the worst thing you can do."

She says just keep driving or pull over to the right shoulder for any emergency just like you would on the mainline. She does, however, think the I-4 Express lanes will reduce traffic and therefore minor crashes like fender benders.

To start, FDOT is charging 50 cents per mile to drive in the I-4 Express lanes. FDOT says crews will work overnight Friday into Saturday, so the lanes open by 10 a.m. Saturday.

