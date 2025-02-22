I-4 Express dynamic tolls: What to know

The Brief Starting Monday, drivers will have to pay more if they choose to drive on the Interstate 4 Express Lanes. The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has announced a new "dynamic pricing" system for tolls. With dynamic tolling, drivers will see higher tolls as congestion increases.



When does the new ‘dynamic’ pricing start?

Media reports from multiple sources indicate the new dynamic pricing will start next week on Monday, Feb. 24.

What is dynamic tolling?

With dynamic tolling, drivers will see higher tolls as congestion increases.

Essentially, this would allow the price (or toll) to use the I-4 Express Lanes to change in real-time throughout the day, depending on how much demand there is for the lanes at a certain time.

How much will it cost to use the Express Lanes?

What we know:

Currently, the cost to use the I-4 Express Lanes is $0.50 a segment.

Now, that cost will fluctuate depending on the demand for the Express Lanes.

According to FDOT's website, the max toll for each segment is $3.

However, FDOT said it does not expect drivers to see a "significant" price increase.

The I-4 Express Lanes website states that if a customer's average travel speed for a trip on an Express Lane falls below 40 mph, the customer will be charged the minimum Express Lane toll.

Tolls are collected electronically with the following Florida-accepted transponders: SunPass, Peach Pass, LeeWay, NC Quick Pass, E-ZPass, E-PASS, PIKEPASS, KTAG and TollTag.

Additional options may be added in the future.

There is currently no cash or TOLL-BY-PLATE option.

What we don't know:

FDOT has not disclosed the specific price range for the new tolls. It's unclear what the cap would be – if there is one.

While officials have indicated there will be a "small increase" during peak hours, it remains unclear just how much more commuters should expect to pay.

It is uncertain whether the new pricing model will significantly ease congestion or if drivers will opt for alternative routes to avoid the extra costs.

How will I know the cost?

The cost of the new tolls will be displayed on electronic signs at the entrance of the Express Lanes. Drivers will then have to decide if they want to pay it.

Overhead signs will display real-time toll prices as drivers enter the express lanes.

What are the peak times when dynamic pricing will likely be highest?

Drivers traveling through the busiest stretches near Downtown Orlando will be most affected.

Peak times during the morning and evening commutes are: 6-a.m. to 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays.

How long are the I-4 Express lanes?

By the numbers:

The I-4 Express Lanes are in the middle of I-4 separated from the rest of the traffic by a concrete barrier wall.

I-4 Express begins at mile marker 75, just west of Kirkman Road in Orange County, and continues for 21 miles to mile marker 95, just east of State Road 436 in Seminole County.

The I-4 Express website states the lanes stretch 21-miles.

What's next:

FDOT is currently working to extend the Express Lanes westbound from where the lanes currently end near Universal to near EPCOT Center Drive. Those additions are expected to open in 2027.

In addition, an eastbound Express Lane is also being planned in the area.

Work has also just started on more Express Lanes planned from Walt Disney World through ChampionsGate and Osceola County, to US-27 in Polk County.

Why did FDOT make the change?

What they're saying:

It took FDOT nearly 48 hours to comment on the proposed change. Several requests from FOX 35 and other media outlets went unanswered.

On Friday, FDOT sent a short news release confirming dynamic tolling and deferred people to its website.

FDOT said dynamic tolling was always the plan for the I-4 Express Lanes, and said it has been successful on toll roads in South Florida. However, the "success" was not defined.

FDOT says the goal is to prevent congestion and ensure reliable travel times.

Why use the toll roads?

Why you should care:

Orlando's growing population and increasing commuter traffic have made congestion a persistent issue.

Since opening, FDOT said it has taken less than three years for the I-4 Express Lanes to record 50 million trips.

Dynamic tolling is an attempt to manage demand while maintaining reliable travel times for those willing to pay.

Similar tolling systems are already in place in cities like Miami and Washington, D.C., where express lane prices fluctuate based on congestion levels. The success of those programs has influenced FDOT’s decision to bring the model to Central Florida.

According to FDOT, Express Lanes can potentially save drivers time – up to 4 minutes – during high traffic.

Officials said travel speeds in the general-use lanes have increased by 5 mph on average in the morning and 8 mph on average in the afternoon.

Lane-blocking incidents on I-4 have dropped 58% since the opening of I-4 Express Lanes, according to the I-4 Express website.

Since the I-4 Express Lanes opened, FDOT also said both safety and efficiency have improved.

Officials said vehicle crashes have decreased 42% since the Express Lanes opened.

