Hybrid electric vehicle fire contained by Brevard County Fire crews, no injuries reported

article

Brevard County Fire crews responded to a vehicle fire involving a hybrid electric vehicle, successfully preventing the blaze from spreading into a nearby building.

Engines 80, 47, 48, Haz Mat 1, Fire 4, along with Districts 45 and 40, were dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, crews from Engine 80 initiated an aggressive attack on the vehicle fire, keeping the flames from spreading to the adjacent structure.

Credit: Brevard County Fire Department

The fire spread to the vehicle’s lithium-ion battery pack, resulting in what fire officials described as a "thermal runaway" — a phenomenon where the batteries overheat and ignite. Crews are still on scene actively cooling the battery pack to prevent any re-ignition.

No injuries were reported.