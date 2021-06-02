Hurricane tip: Why you should freeze a quarter over water during storms

article

A Facebook post going viral has a good suggestion for those preparing for hurricane season.

The post made by a North Carolina resident suggests that you put a cup of water in your freezer, freeze it solid, and then put a quarter on top of it and leave it in your freezer.

"That way when you come back after you've been evacuated you can tell if your food went completely bad and just refroze or if it stayed frozen while you were gone," she explained. "If the quarter has fallen to the bottom of the cup that means all the food defrosted and you should throw it out. But if the quarter is either on the top or in the middle of the cup then your food may still be [okay]."

The 2021 Atlantic hurricane season began on Tuesday and goes until November 30. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has predicted an ‘above average’ season with 13 to 20 total named storms, so it's a good idea to be prepared.

The agency predicted that six to 10 of those storms were likely to become hurricanes, with wind speeds of 74 mph or higher. We already saw the first named storm form before the season began.

Tropical Storm Ana formed near Bermuda. This is the 7th year in a row a storm has developed in the Atlantic ahead of the official start of hurricane season.

If you still need to stock up on supplies, you have less than a week left to take advantage of the first of Florida's three sales tax holidays.

Florida's Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday is ongoing and allows shoppers to skip the tax on hurricane supplies like flashlights, batteries, and more.

Items that are tax-free include:

Portable generators – $1,000 or less

Tarps, bungee cords, ratchet straps, tie down kits, and plastic sheeting – $100 or less

Coolers and power banks – $60 or less

Batteries – $50 dollars or less

Candles, flashlights, and lanterns – $40 dollars or less

You can find a complete list of items HERE. The tax-free holiday runs until Sunday, June 6.

