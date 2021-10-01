Hurricane Sam to bring life-threatening rip currents to Florida beaches

Hurricane Sam continues to charge across the Atlantic as a powerful Category 4 storm.

The National Hurricane Center said Sam is moving away from Bermuda and tropical storm warnings have been discontinued for the island.

The monster storm has weakened a bit, but still remains a powerful system.

"Additional weakening is forecast during the next few days, but Sam is expected to remain a major hurricane through today or tonight. Sam is likely to become a hurricane-force post-tropical low by Monday night or early Tuesday," the National Hurricane Center said.

Although Sam is not expected to have a direct impact to Florida, the system is pumping some ocean swells into our beaches. The rip current risk is high this weekend, so if you are headed to the beach, please swim carefully and near a lifeguard.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Victor is moving over the tropical Atlantic.

Victor is moving toward the west-northwest near 13 mph and is expected to weaken over the next few days. The system is not expected to be any threat to the U.S.

"Additional weakening is forecast during the next few days, and Victor is now forecast to become a remnant low by Monday."

The next name on the storm list is ‘Wanda,’ finishing off the list of 2021 Atlantic tropical system names. At this point, forecasters will need to use the alternate list of names. In the past, the Greek alphabet was used but this was changed this year.

There have been 20 named storms during the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season. NOAA previously predicted 15 to 21 named storms are possible this season, with seven to ten becoming hurricanes and three to five of those becoming major hurricanes, meaning Category 3 or higher.

