Hurricane Rafael strengthens to Category 2 storm, according to NHC

Hurricane Rafael was upgraded to a Category 2 storm Wednesday morning.

As of 7 a.m. Rafael was 90 miles southeast of The Isle of Youth, and 160 miles south-southeast of Havana, Cuba with sustained winds of 100 mph. It is moving northwest at 14 mph.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Rafael could near major hurricane strength when it hits the western portion of Cuba.

Is Hurricane Rafael headed toward Florida?

No, Hurricane Rafael will miss Florida by over 350 miles. However, we will experience some heavy rain.

Tropical storm warnings have been issued for the Florida Keys.

When does hurricane season end?

Hurricane season runs June 1 - November 30, 2024.

Rafael is the 17th named storm - and 11th hurricane – of the the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season.

The system will still maintain hurricane status in the Gulf for a few days before weakening due to higher wind shear and cooler water (both hostile to hurricanes).

It is projected by the National Hurricane Center to make landfall in Louisiana or Mississippi this weekend as a Tropical Storm, which is extremely rare. A tropical system has never made landfall in either of those states during November on record (since 1851).

