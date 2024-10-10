Hurricane Milton aftermath: Strong winds damaged popular Brevard County destination

Stream FOX 35 News

Hurricane Milton brought torrential rain, heavy flooding, and damaging winds to Central Florida as it swept across the state Wednesday and Thursday. Here is a look at some of the damage spotted in Brevard County.

Cocoa Beach

Cocoa Beach is covered in litter and debris after Hurricane Milton traveled across the state producing strong winds and rain.

The pier sustained some damage as the strong winds ripped part of the roof off.

Metal pieces had also been found along the beach. Officials are still assessing the damage caused by the storm.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Damage from Hurricane Milton. Part of the Cocoa Beach Piers roof was ripped off and landed further down the beach.

