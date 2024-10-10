Expand / Collapse search
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Flagler County, Coastal Volusia County
9
Flood Warning
from THU 9:01 AM EDT until THU 12:00 PM EDT, Volusia County, Osceola County, Lake County, Orange County, Seminole County, Brevard County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Sumter County, Polk County, Seminole County, Seminole County, Volusia County, Lake County, Lake County, Volusia County, Seminole County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Coastal Flagler County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County
Rip Current Statement
until FRI 5:00 AM EDT, Coastal Flagler County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County, Inland Volusia County, Osceola County, Seminole County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Orange County, Coastal Volusia County, Sumter County
Wind Advisory
from THU 10:53 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Osceola County, Orange County, Southern Lake County, Northern Lake County, Seminole County
Flood Watch
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Seminole County, Inland Volusia County, Coastal Volusia County, Southern Lake County, Orange County, Northern Lake County
Rip Current Statement
until FRI 4:00 AM EDT, Coastal Volusia County

Hurricane Milton aftermath: Strong winds damaged popular Brevard County destination

Updated  October 10, 2024 10:14am EDT
Hurricane Milton
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Hurricane Milton brought torrential rain, heavy flooding, and damaging winds to Central Florida as it swept across the state Wednesday and Thursday. Here is a look at some of the damage spotted in Brevard County.

Cocoa Beach

Cocoa Beach is covered in litter and debris after Hurricane Milton traveled across the state producing strong winds and rain.

The pier sustained some damage as the strong winds ripped part of the roof off.

Milton damage: Strong winds hit Cocoa Beach pier

Debris litters Cocoa Beach and the pier sustained some damage as strong winds from Hurricane Milton tore through Brevard County. FOX 35's Esther Bower shows the aftermath that will need to be cleaned up before it is swept out to sea.

Metal pieces had also been found along the beach. Officials are still assessing the damage caused by the storm. 

Image 1 of 2

Damage from Hurricane Milton. Part of the Cocoa Beach Piers roof was ripped off and landed further down the beach. 

