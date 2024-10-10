Hurricane Milton aftermath: Strong winds damaged popular Brevard County destination
Stream FOX 35 News
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Hurricane Milton brought torrential rain, heavy flooding, and damaging winds to Central Florida as it swept across the state Wednesday and Thursday. Here is a look at some of the damage spotted in Brevard County.
Cocoa Beach
Cocoa Beach is covered in litter and debris after Hurricane Milton traveled across the state producing strong winds and rain.
The pier sustained some damage as the strong winds ripped part of the roof off.
Metal pieces had also been found along the beach. Officials are still assessing the damage caused by the storm.
Image 1 of 2
▼
Damage from Hurricane Milton. Part of the Cocoa Beach Piers roof was ripped off and landed further down the beach.
MORE HURRICANE MILTON COVERAGE:
- St. Petersburg construction crane falls from high rise during Hurricane Milton
- Florida power outage map: Hurricane Milton knocks out service for millions
- Video: Tree snaps, falls on top of car during Hurricane Milton
- Tornado rips through Cocoa Beach neighborhood
- Video: Tropicana Field roof ripped off by Hurricane Milton
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO:
- Download the FOX 35 News app for breaking news alerts, the latest news headlines
- Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for weather alerts & radar
- Sign up for FOX 35's daily newsletter for the latest morning headlines
- FOX Local: Stream FOX 35 newscasts, FOX 35 News+, Central Florida Eats on your smart TV