Hurricane Milton aftermath: Roads washed away in Lake County after heavy wind and rain

Hurricane Milton brought torrential rain, heavy flooding, and damaging winds to Central Florida as it swept across the state Wednesday and Thursday. Here is a look at some of the damage spotted in Lake County.

Brent Road (near Mt. Dora)

A piece of the pavement from Brent Road near Mt. Dora in Lake County was found washed away in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton.

Florida Turnpike

Florida Turnpike crews are inspecting and repairing areas impacted by Hurricane Milton.

They are currently fixing a washout on southbound Florida's Turnpike at milepost 280 in Lake County.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A washout on southbound Florida’s Turnpike/SR 91 at milepost 280 in Lake County. (Florida's Turnpike)

