National Hurricane Center: Hurricane Imelda impacts felt on East Coast as storm strengthens on path to Bermuda

Although Hurricane Imelda will not make landfall in the U.S., the effects of the storm are being felt up and down the East Coast from the Southeast through the mid-Atlantic and into the Northeast and New England.

On Wednesday, residents of Bermuda are rushing to complete preparations ahead of likely hurricane conditions as strengthening Hurricane Imelda races toward the island, bringing with it a dangerous storm surge, massive waves and coastal flooding.

Tracking Hurricane Imelda

What we know:

As of 5 a.m. Wednesday, Hurricane Imelda is located about 455 miles west-southwest of Bermuda.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) says Imelda is moving toward the east-northeast near 20 mph. A much faster east-northeast to northeast motion is expected over the next couple of days. On the forecast track, the core of the hurricane will be near Bermuda Wednesday afternoon or evening and move away from the island by Thursday afternoon.

Forecasters say the hurricane has maximum sustained winds near 90 mph with higher gusts. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 230 miles. The estimated minimum central pressure of the storm is 974 mb.

A Hurricane Warning is currently in effect for Bermuda. A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area.

Residents of Bermuda are rushing to complete preparations ahead of likely hurricane conditions on Wednesday. Imelda is expected to bring dangerous storm surge, massive waves and coastal flooding.

Tracking Hurricane Humberto

What we know:

Meanwhile, the NHC says Hurricane Humberto is churning in the Atlantic Ocean as a Category 1 storm after it underwent rapid intensification over the weekend and became a monster Category 5 hurricane.

As of 5 a.m. Wednesday, Hurricane Humberto is located about 280 miles north-northwest of Bermuda.

Forecasters say Humberto is moving toward the northeast near 14 mph. A faster motion toward the east-northeast is expected Wednesday until the system merges with a developing frontal boundary Wednesday night.

The hurricane currently has maximum sustained winds near 80 mph with higher gusts. Slight weakening is possible Wednesday, but Humberto is expected to remain a powerful cyclone until it merges with a frontal boundary Wednesday night. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 40 miles from the center, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 265 miles. The estimated minimum central pressure of the storm is 979 mb.

There are currently no coastal watches or warnings in effect for Humberto.

However, swells from Humberto are likely to cause dangerous surf and life-threatening rip current conditions, affecting beaches of the northern Caribbean, Bahamas, Bermuda and much of the East Coast of the U.S. over the next several days.

2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season

Dig deeper:

It's been a busy few weeks in the Atlantic with Hurricane Gabrielle first, and now Hurricane Humberto and Hurricane Imelda ongoing simultaneously several hundred miles apart.

The Atlantic hurricane season began on June 1 and runs through Nov. 30.