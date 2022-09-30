Hurricane Ian: When will your Publix reopen?

article

Publix stores in Florida closed on Wednesday at noon due to Hurricane Ian and many stores remained closed Thursday as the storm passed through the state.

In an update on Thursday night, the website for Publix had the following statement posted:

"We’re closely monitoring Hurricane Ian and its impact to our operating areas. Please be aware that stores in the affected area will be adjusting their hours for the storm. The map below provides the most up-to-date information on changes to store hours."

Customers can access a map of the nearest Publix store near you to check opening and closing times. You can also call your local Publix store to see if they are operating under normal store hours.

Authorities confirmed 12 deaths from Hurricane Ian amid fears that the number could increase significantly as crews go into communities. The storm caused catastrophic flooding across many Central Florida communities.