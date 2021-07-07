Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Watch
from TUE 11:01 PM EDT until WED 8:00 AM EDT, Polk County, Sumter County
12
Tornado Watch
from TUE 10:37 PM EDT until WED 8:00 AM EDT, Lake County, Orange County, Osceola County, Seminole County, Volusia County
Tropical Storm Watch
is in effect, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Sumter County
Flood Watch
from TUE 2:43 AM EDT until WED 4:00 PM EDT, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County
Flood Watch
until WED 2:00 PM EDT, Sumter County
Beach Hazard Statement
from TUE 4:33 AM EDT until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Volusia County, Southern Brevard County, Northern Brevard County
Flood Watch
until FRI 2:00 AM EDT, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Wind Advisory
from WED 10:00 AM EDT until THU 12:00 AM EDT, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Rip Current Statement
from WED 6:00 AM EDT until THU 4:00 AM EDT, Coastal Flagler County
Tropical Weather Statement
until WED 6:00 AM EDT, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Southern Brevard County, Northern Brevard County
Tropical Weather Statement
until WED 7:30 AM EDT, Sumter County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County

Hurricane Elsa forces Walt Disney World to cancel fireworks event

By Storyful
Published 
Updated just in
Florida
FOX 35 Orlando

Hurricane Elsa forces Walt Disney World Florida to cancel fireworks event

A fireworks show at Walt Disney World was canceled on Tuesday as Hurricane Elsa approached the state’s southwest coast. (Credit: Credit: tequila_and_tiaras via Storyful)

ORLANDO, Fla. - A fireworks show at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, was canceled on Tuesday, as Hurricane Elsa approached the state’s southwest coast.

WDW News Today reported that the EPCOT Forever fireworks was been canceled and "Happily Ever After at Magic Kingdom was modified. No word on if performances for Wednesday night will be changed. 

The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for parts of Florida, including Orlando, on Tuesday night.

Footage shared by Instagram user tequila_and_tiaras shows a large crowd at Walt Disney World waiting around in the rain. The source told Storyful that many people were still in the park at 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

The National Hurricane Center warned of a "life-threatening storm surge" and "hurricane conditions" along parts of Florida’s west coast on Tuesday night into Wednesday.

