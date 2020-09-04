Hurricane center watching 4 more potential tropical systems

article

The tropics are popping ahead of Labor Day weekend.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is currently keeping tabs on four systems in the Atlantic with at least one of them having a high chance of development.

A tropical wave located just west of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

"Gradual development of this system is expected as it moves westward to west-northwestward, and a tropical depression is likely to form early next week," the NHC said.

Forecasters give it a 70-percent chance of developing over the next 5 days.

A second system is a non-tropical area of low pressure located over the north-central Atlantic about 500 miles south-southeast of Cape Race Newfoundland. Chances of development remain low at 20-percent.

The NHC is also watching a nearly stationary broad area of low pressure over the east-central tropical Atlantic about midway between the west coast of Africa and the Windward Islands. Forecasters give it a 40-percent chance of developing.

Lastly, another tropical wave is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa on Sunday. Gradual development of this system is then expected, and a tropical depression could form by the middle of next week. Chances of formation are medium at 50-percent.

It's been an active 2020 Atlantic Hurricane season, with 15 named storms before Labor Day. That means there are only 6 more names left on the World Meteorological Organization's list of tropical cyclones.

If a tropical storm or hurricane develops after "Wilfred," (the last name of the season), the letters of the Greek alphabet will be used.

Closer to home, several counties across Florida are under a heat advisory on Friday.

"Sweltering heat, especially north and west of Orlando metro," says FOX 35 meteorologist Kristin Giannas. "We do have these heat advisories in effect so Sumter, Marion, Levy, up through Putnam and Flagler County. Expect a heat index up to 110-degrees from noon to 6 p.m."

