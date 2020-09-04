Heat advisory issued as parts of Florida face sweltering conditions over Labor Day weekend

Hot may be an understatement.

Several counties across Florida are under a heat advisory on Friday.

"Sweltering heat, especially north and west of Orlando metro," says FOX 35 meteorologist Kristin Giannas. "We do have these heat advisories in effect so Sumter, Marion, Levy, up through Putnam and Flagler County. Expect a heat index up to 110-degrees from noon to 6 p.m."

This is dangerous heat so make sure you are protecting yourself by staying hydrated and wearing light, loose clothing. Also, be sure to not leave kids or pets in the car and check on your elderly neighbors.

Around 4 p.m., there may be a few showers popping up, but overall, the rain chance is below average for this time of year.

The heat will stick around for the Labor Day weekend with solid mid-90s in the forecast.

