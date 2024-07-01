Hurricane Beryl nears Caribbean with life-threatening winds, storm surge: NHC

Hurricane Beryl is taking aim at the Windward Islands and is expected to bring life-threatening winds and storm surge to the area on Monday morning, the National Hurricane Center said.

Beryl became a historic storm by reaching Category 4 status hundreds of miles east of Barbados on Sunday morning, which is only the third time a major hurricane has been recorded forming in June.

The storm has since weakened to a Category 3 storm, but the NHC predicts there may be fluctuations in its strength over the next day or so.

"Beryl is expected to remain an extremely dangerous major hurricane as its core moves through the Windward Islands into the eastern Caribbean," the NHC said in its advisory." Some weakening is expected in the central Caribbean by midweek, though Beryl is forecast to remain a hurricane."

Hurricane Beryl updates

As of the latest update, Beryl is located about 125 miles east-southeast of Grenada and has maximum sustained winds of 120 mph and a minimum central pressure of 965 millibars.

It is moving westward with the center of the storm expected to advance across the Windward Islands Monday morning and over the southeastern and central Caribbean Sea late from Monday through Wednesday.

What is the forecast for Hurricane Beryl?

Hurricane conditions are expected to begin Monday morning in Barbados, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadine Island, Grenada and Tobago, and could bring catastrophic wind damage as the center of Hurricane Beryl moves through the area.

Rainfall totals of 3 to 6 inches are expected from the powerful hurricane across Barbados and the Windward Islands through Monday afternoon, raising the risk of flash flooding in areas at risk.

A dangerous storm surge is expected to raise water levels by 6 to 9 feet above normal tide levels in regions experiencing onshore winds near where the eye of the storm makes landfall in the hurricane's warning area.

Hurricane Beryl watches and warnings

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Barbados

St. Lucia

St. Vincent and the Grenadine Islands

Grenada

Tobago

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Martinique

Trinidad

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for: