Hunter missing for over 24 hours in Sumter County wildlife area found by K-9s, officials say

A hunter who was missing for over 24 hours in a Sumter County wildlife management area was found safe, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The hunter was dropped off for a turkey hunt at Green Swamp East in the early hours of March 28, officials said. Green Swamp East is a 50,692-acre area located in Polk, Lake and Sumter counties known for its hunting, hiking, birding and fishing areas.

At about 2:30 p.m. that day, he was reported missing by his group when he didn't return to the designated meeting spot.

This triggered a search party from multiple law enforcement agencies, including K-9 units from Sumter and Polk counties and the Florida Department of Corrections. Five K-9 teams and two FWC bloodhounds searched for hours, and an FWC K-9 eventually tracked for about a half-mile before finding the man sitting on a fallen tree at about 9:30 a.m.

The man, whose identity was not released, was brought back to the check station and local emergency personnel evaluated him. They found no major medical issues.

No other details were released.