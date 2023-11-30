Human trafficking survivor opens Sanford boutique, seeks to help others

A unique boutique opened on Nov. 16, just in time for holiday shopping.

The owner, a human trafficking survivor, has turned her trauma into something powerful that is helping the community.

"We’re here to support women anyway and every way we can," said Tina Kadolph.

She is the brains behind Elevate Her Boutique and Love Missions Global.

Her organization seeks to end human slavery.

"My trauma started at four when my mom sold me to the first man," Kadolph said.

As a victim of child sex trafficking she said,"Pretty much, that’s what my childhood was."

She has made it her life’s mission to help and elevate women.

"I always knew, if I survived, that one day I wanted to help others, because I knew the feeling of no hope, and even wishing that you weren’t alive," she said.

Inside her shop, run by the organization, she sells handmade items, like clothing and jewelry.

A majority of those items are crafted by people who are victims of trauma.

"I am just so thankful to be a small part of it," said artisan Heather Tabers.

She is the wife of a wounded warrior. She sells jewelry and body scrubs at the store.

"It just means the world to me, to be able to watch all these women come in and it’s so fun to watch shoppers come in as well. They get so excited when they see the different items," Tabers said.

60% end of the stores, profits go right back to the artisans, while the other 40% funds Love Missions.



It’s not just a place to shop though.

The store also offers a safe space for victims to come, sit, and share their stories. They can even seek help if they need it.

"When I see a life changed, it’s like this is why you’re here, this is why you’re doing what you’re doing," Kadolph said.

The shop is open Thursday through Sunday.