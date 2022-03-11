Human remains found inside alligator at Florida park

Divers with the Martin County Sheriff's Office are searching a gator-infested canal in a Florida wilderness preserve after human remains were reportedly found in a large alligator's mouth, officials said.

The sheriff's office posted video of snipers guarding the divers as they conducted their search of the Hungryland Wildlife and Environmental Area in Indiantown, Florida. The remains were found on Thursday.

"A MCSO sniper is keeping a watchful eye protecting the divers while they search. A large gator did have possession of what was located last night," the sheriff's office wrote in a Facebook post on Friday.

The park remained closed to visitors during the search.

Indiantown is located 38 miles (61 kilometers) northwest of West Palm Beach.

