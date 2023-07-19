How to watch FOX 35 News during 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

All of us here at FOX 35 Orlando are excited to watch the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup matches air on FOX 35 over the next few weeks, but that doesn't mean you'll have to miss Good Day Orlando or the news, stories, and weather forecasts either.

There are several ways to watch or stream Good Day Orlando and the rest of our newscasts while we all countdown to see which team takes home the World Cup trophy.

Watch on FOX 35 Plus

Beginning Thursday, July 20, Good Day Orlando will air on our secondary channel, FOX 35 Plus (Channel 65.1), from 4 a.m. - 10 a.m. while World Cup matches air on FOX 35. You may have to look at your cable provider's TV guide to find the specific channel.

When World Cup matches preempt our evening newscasts, FOX 35 News at 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. will also move over to FOX 35 Plus. We do not anticipate changes to our 5 p.m., 6 p.m. or 8 p.m. newscasts. TV Guide: What's on FOX

Stream FOX 35 News on FOX Local, FOX 35 News app, FOX35Orlando.com, or Tubi

You can also stream FOX 35 newscasts on your smart TV by downloading the all-new FOX Local app, which is currently available on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, and Roku (with more devices being added soon).

It's free, does not require a cable subscription or login, and only takes a few clicks of the TV remove. Here are step-by-step instructions on how to download FOX Local to your smart TV.

You can also watch our newscasts in the video player at the top of this article, in the FOX 35 News mobile app, at www.FOX35Orlando.com/live, and Tubi.