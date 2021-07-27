How does a chicken tender shake sound? This Florida restaurant is serving it

article

Do chicken tenders and milkshakes go together? PDQ seems to thinks so.

The chicken chain says on Tuesday they will be serving up the strangely interesting drink at Central Florida locations for 24 hours in honor of National Chicken Tender Day!

The shake consists of the restaurant's handspun vanilla shake with one of PDQ’s signature chicken tenders blended up. If that’s not enough chicken for you, another tender is lovingly placed as a garnish on top with whipped cream.

This crazy concoction will be available only on July 27.

PDQ has several Central Florida locations including Orlando, Winter Park, and Altamonte Springs.