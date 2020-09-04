House of Hope residential program for troubled youth to hold food truck fundraiser

article

House of Hope, a non-denominational residential program for troubled youth, began 35 years ago by Sara Trolling with a couple hundred dollars and much prayer.

The mission was and is helping troubled teens and their families in Central Florida heal. The organization operates entirely off private donations and fundraising events.

One of those events is a Food Truck Festival, planned for Saturday, Sept. 12.

The upcoming event is a combination reunion for teens from the past and a fundraiser to help those in the program today. There will be food, fun, music, and some sharing of how House of Hope impacted lives through the years.

The Food Truck Festival will run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will be located at 2036 36th Street, Orlando, FL 32839. More at the House of Hope website and Facebook page.