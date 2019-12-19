House fire in Ocala leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

article

Ocala Fire Rescue (OFR) says one person has died and another injured during a fire in a manufactured home.

Firefighters arrived at The Arbors, 2200 block of NE 19th Avenue, at 3:04 p.m. within three minutes to find a working structure fire and a burn victim outside the home who told them that a second person was trapped inside the house.

The burn victim was prepared for transportation to a hospital while a search began for the victim inside. As crews made their way to the rear of the structure the second patient was located, having succumbed to injuries.

The fire was under control within twelve minutes. The burn victim was transported as a trauma alert to UF Health Shands Hospital. The cause of the fire is unknown. The State Fire Marshal’s office will be leading the investigation.