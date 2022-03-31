Honda, Acura to sell certified 10-year-old used cars

article

Honda has found a way to address record-high new and used car prices. By selling very old cars.

Honda and its luxury brand Acura are launching new certified pre-owned programs that cover vehicles up to 10 years old.

HondaTrue Used and Acura Precision Used promise that the vehicles have been subjected to a 112-point inspection and provide 100 days or 5,000 miles of powertrain and bumper to bumper warranty coverage, 12 months or 12,000 miles of roadside assistance, a free first oil change, a three-month SiriusXM trial subscription and a three-day or 300-mile return policy.

The programs are an extension of the brand's current certified pre-owned programs, which cover vehicles no older than five years, but offer longer benefits. All the cars in participating dealer inventory can be browsed on the automaker's consumer websites .

The inventory of HondaTrue Used and Acura Precision Used vehicles can be shopped on the brand's websites. (Honda)

Honda expects the new programs to appeal to young and first-time buyers who have been priced out of the new car market. It and several other mainstream automakers have abandoned the sub-$20,000 market, and the lowest priced Honda currently available new is the HR-V, which starts at $23,095.

Over 40 million used vehicles were sold in the U.S. in 2021, which was nearly three-times the number of new vehicles. The average age of a car in the U.S. reached 12.1 years in 2021, according to IHS Markit.

Advertisement

Read more on FOX Business.