Homeless man accused of killing teen has long criminal history in Central Florida, police say

A homeless man accused of killing a 14-year-old in South Florida reportedly used to live in Central Florida and has an extensive criminal rap sheet in Seminole County.

Police arrested Semmie Lee Williams on Wednesday. They say the 39-year-old stabbed Ryan Rogers in Palm Beach Gardens last month and dumped his body on the side of the road.

Ryan went out for a bike ride on November 15th and never came home. His remains were found underneath an I-95 overpass.

RELATED: Florida police identify suspect in custody after teen's 'deliberate' killing

Palm Beach Gardens Police Chief Clint Shannon laid out the suspect's violent past.

(Palm Beach Gardens Police)

"In 2006, he was arrested for violation of an injunction on a battery case and failure to appear in Sanford, Florida. And also in 2008 and in 2005 he was arrested on a protective order for domestic violence in Seminole County, Florida. In 2005, he requested for probation violation in Seminole County, Florida. In 2005, he was arrested for violation of an injunction in Sanford, Florida. In 2004 for petty theft in Sanford, Florida, and 2004 for carrying a concealed electric weapon in Sanford, Florida."

MORE NEWS: Shots fired near Orlando school during brawl with up to 100 students: police

Police say Williams is a homeless drifter who crossed paths with Rogers as he was out riding his bike. They say they haven't determined a motive yet but his death appeared to be a deliberate act.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest Central Florida stories.