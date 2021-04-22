Holy Land Experience opening for 2 free days after being closed since 2020

article

The Holy Land Experience, a religious attraction in Orlando, will reopen after being closed since last year due to the pandemic.

On April 28 and 29, the attraction will be open for two free days of admission.

"Take a step back in time and visit the largest indoor Jerusalem model. This presentation brings the New Testament stories to life and highlights the craftsmanship of this one of kind replica. Join our guide with a walk through the Scriptorium and view thousands of manuscripts from around the world," a press released stated.

Gates open at 10 a.m. and parking and admission will be free. The Holy Land Experience has implemented safety protocols requiring masks, social distancing and limited entry.

The attraction has been closed since March 2020 when the pandemic hit Central Florida hard.