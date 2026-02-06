Expand / Collapse search

Serious crash shuts down U.S. 27 southbound in Leesburg; Drivers urged to avoid area

Published  February 6, 2026 7:58pm EST
The Brief

    • The Leesburg Police Department is responding to a serious crash on U.S. 27, Friday night. 
    • Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek an alternate route. 
    • It's not known what caused the crash at this time. No injuries have been reported. 

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Police have closed off a portion of U.S. 27 in Leesburg due to a serious crash.

What we know:

The Leesburg Police Department reported a serious crash at U.S. 27 southbound and County Road-48 around 7 p.m., Feb. 6. 

As officials respond to the situation, police ask that drivers seek an alternate route and avoid the area. 

What we don't know:

It's not known what caused the crash at this time. No injuries have been reported. 

This story will be updated when more information is made available. 

The Source: Information in this story was gathered from the Leesburg Police Department. 

