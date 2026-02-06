Serious crash shuts down U.S. 27 southbound in Leesburg; Drivers urged to avoid area
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Police have closed off a portion of U.S. 27 in Leesburg due to a serious crash.
What we know:
The Leesburg Police Department reported a serious crash at U.S. 27 southbound and County Road-48 around 7 p.m., Feb. 6.
As officials respond to the situation, police ask that drivers seek an alternate route and avoid the area.
What we don't know:
It's not known what caused the crash at this time. No injuries have been reported.
This story will be updated when more information is made available.
The Source: Information in this story was gathered from the Leesburg Police Department.