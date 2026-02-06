Serious crash shuts down U.S. 27 southbound in Leesburg; Drivers urged to avoid area

The Brief The Leesburg Police Department is responding to a serious crash on U.S. 27, Friday night. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek an alternate route. It's not known what caused the crash at this time. No injuries have been reported.



Police have closed off a portion of U.S. 27 in Leesburg due to a serious crash.

What we know:

The Leesburg Police Department reported a serious crash at U.S. 27 southbound and County Road-48 around 7 p.m., Feb. 6.

As officials respond to the situation, police ask that drivers seek an alternate route and avoid the area.

What we don't know:

It's not known what caused the crash at this time. No injuries have been reported.

This story will be updated when more information is made available.