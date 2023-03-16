Walmart drone delivery launches in Florida, Texas, Arizona markets

For the first time ever, some Walmart customers in Florida, Texas, and Arizona will be able to have their packages delivered by drone.

Walmart's drone service officially launched for select customers in Tampa and Orlando, Florida; Phoenix, and the Dallas area just ahead of the holidays.

The nation's largest retailer has been working with national drone services provider DroneUp since 2020 when it began trialing

Walmart announced in May 2022 that it was expanding its DroneUp delivery network to reach 4 million U.S. households across six states including Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Texas, Utah, and Virginia by the end of the year. This means drone deliveries will be available in 23 cities across the nation by the end of the year, according to Walmart.

Walmart said customers living within a mile of a participating store can now place orders on more than 10,000 eligible Walmart items up to ten pounds, in as little as 30 minutes. Seven Walmart stores in Florida will now offer same-day delivery by drone, the company said. We have posted the complete list at the bottom of this story.

In a news release sent to FOX 35 News, Walmart claims that the drone can deliver even the most fragile of products, "like the eggs needed for those Christmas cookies," in as little as half an hour.

In partnership with DroneUp Walmart is happy to announce that 7 of Walmart stores in the Orlando area will now offer same-day delivery by drone. [Credit: Walmart]

DroneUp CEO Tom Walker said the company's mission is to "set the gold standard for drone delivery."

"Our approach is unique; we practice safety above all else and incorporate state-of-the-art technology," Walker said in a statement.

Walker said the company's relationship with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) "has also been critical to our success as we build an infrastructure that supports growth and great career programs for operators now and in the future."

The drones, which, are powered by certified pilots that operate within FAA guidelines, will drop off packages "to the safest location of the customer’s home," according to Walmart. This includes the front, backyard or driveway of customer homes.

"Once the items are packaged and loaded into the drone," the company said in a news release.

Customers can place orders through www.droneupdelivery.com between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. There are no order minimums and the delivery fee is just $3.99. Currently, the max weight is limited to 10 pounds.

Drone delivery is offered at these Florida Walmart stores:

Walmart Supercenter #2695 – 1450 Johns Lake Rd, Clermont, FL 34711

Walmart Supercenter #5299 – 550 Us Highway 27, Clermont, FL 34714

Walmart Supercenter #994 – 8745 State Road 54, New Port Richey, FL 34655

Walmart Supercenter #941 – 2140 Bloomingdale Avenue, Valrico, FL 33596

Walmart Supercenter #3347 – 7450 Cypress Gardens Blvd, Winter Haven, FL 33884

Walmart Supercenter #2740 – 19910 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL 33647

Walmart Supercenter #3463 – 1208 E Brandon Blvd, Brandon, FL 33511

FOX Business contributed to this report.